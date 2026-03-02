No College Mandates Newsletter

No College Mandates Newsletter

Rob (c137)
Mar 2

The testing trial and FDA approval was just for show as Brooke Jackson's case uncovered.

None of the "approved" shots were ever available.

Also the real cause of the issues are the nano lipids aka LNPs which Moderna had issues with years before mRNA or convid.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/years-before-mrna-and-spike-protein

They clog up many things, especially the smaller vessels that feed blood to heart muscle.

CherylBray
Mar 2

Thank you!

It's never too late to perform proper science.

