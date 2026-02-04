It is rare that I publish posts asking for money or donations. I have always believed that people can decide for themselves what missions are worthy of support. Just like I would never tell you how to vote or what college to select, I would never tell you how to spend your money.

I am breaking my self imposed rule, however, for my dear friend, Warner Mendenhall. Warner and I met in the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic. I forget who introduced us, but I think it was the team at VSRF. I told Warner about the goals of our mission, and he told me about the work at the Mendenhall Law Group which at the time included some of the earliest college lawsuits challenging COVID-19 pandemic policies and vaccine mandates.

His lawsuits and advocacy help change policy not only on a state level but also on a federal level. He stood by parents, educators, administrations and students who refused to bow down to bureaucratic lunacy which had no basis in scientific data or sound reasoning. He gave so many of us the wings to fight these battles, he gave us a platform to share our stories, and he taught us countless strategies to use against colleges. If it were not for his encouragement and belief in our mission, I don’t know if I would have continued my work at No College Mandates.

Through our advocacy and connections to resources, NCM has saved thousands of lives and help end college COVID-19 pandemic policies. We also created free public resources to help families choose the right college for higher education. Those resources have proven invaluable for countless families, and they will live in perpetuity reminding the world what these colleges did to our students and giving families options to find colleges that respected individual liberties and medical freedom.

Warner devoted countless free hours in the early days of the pandemic on Clubhouse meeting spaces teaching so many of us how to fight back against the college pandemic policies. No matter how busy he was, he ever turned down an invitation on Clubhouse or X meeting spaces to speak to us and to teach us. He always found the time to answer my phone calls and respond to my emails. He invited me to speak at his conferences, and he created opportunities to introduce me to other warriors in the fight for medical freedom who have supported and elevated our mission just like he has.

Warner is now in the fight of his life, and he needs our support. Please consider donating to his GiveSendGo because Warner is the person who has always shown up for us without asking for anything in return, and he always will because that is who he is.

Thank you so much, Lucia Sinatra Co-founder, No College Mandates

The Man Who Fought Mandates Is Now Fighting Cancer

During COVID, when Americans were fired, expelled, silenced, and coerced, Warner Mendenhall took the cases others wouldn’t. He fought hospitals, universities, corporations, and government-backed mandates, often pro bono, all to defend bodily autonomy, informed consent, and basic constitutional freedoms.

Now Warner is in the fight of his life.

He has been diagnosed with Stage 4C cancer. His outlook is strong, but the road ahead is demanding physically, emotionally, and financially. Medical care, treatment, travel, and time away from work add up quickly. For years, Warner carried this movement when it was heavy. Now it’s our turn to carry him.

If Warner Mendenhall ever helped you - or helped protect the freedoms you still have - this is Your moment to stand and support him.

This fundraiser will help:

Cover medical and treatment-related expenses

Reduce financial stress so Warner can focus on healing

Support a man who helped thousands stand their ground

If you were able to:

Keep your job

Stay in school

Travel freely

Refuse a medical intervention without losing everything

Then stand with the man who helped make that possible.

GiveSendGo