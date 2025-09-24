Christina Hildebrand has been a warrior in the health rights and medical freedom movements for the last decade. I have learned a tremendous amount from her advocacy, and I have supported her mission since I learned of her work. She has secured more exemptions than any other advocate that I know. Below is yet another one of her success stories. If you don’t already support her work, I encourage you to do so, and I thank you for your consideration. Lucia Sinatra, Co-founder, NCM

In most colleges and universities across the U.S., students can submit religious or personal belief exemptions when vaccines are required. But when it comes to clinical rotations for healthcare-related programs, that freedom is often challenged. Universities frequently claim that hospitals will not accept students who are not fully vaccinated, citing rigid placement requirements—but the truth is, AVFCA is seeing breakthroughs, and students can and do get placed without compromising their sincerely held religious beliefs.

A Voice for Choice Advocacy is thrilled to share another victory - a case that was referred to us by No College Mandates, an organization working tirelessly to support student rights across the country. Julianna, an incoming student in a Doctorate of Physical Therapy program at an accredited university in the Upper Midwest, was thrilled to begin her education. With deeply held religious beliefs, she submitted a non-medical and medical exemption as part of her admissions process.

Despite the protections afforded under federal law, she was told that she could not remain in the program. The reason? The university claimed that their clinical partners required full vaccination and would not accept religious exemptions—placing the blame on the hospitals. The university later stated her medical exemptions were not sufficient, and they would not send them to the clinical partners.

AVFCA encouraged Julianna to contact the clinical sites directly and pursue exemption options independently. While AVFCA was able to confirm that these sites have exemption procedures in place for staff, the policies for students were unclear and inconsistently communicated. Julianna submitted her exemption request, but the clinical site needed 10 business days to process the exemption. During this time—without a confirmed placement—the university recommended she choose a different degree, claiming she could not proceed without a clinical rotation confirmation. But Julianna didn’t give up. After persistent follow-up, the clinical site ultimately approved her exemption. With that confirmation in hand, the university reinstated her to the program—though she had already lost a week of instruction due to the delay.

This case is yet another example of why you must be your own advocate. Universities and clinical programs may misrepresent policies, or simply follow outdated practices that don’t reflect legal requirements. But with determination—and support from AVFCA—you can push through. Institutions cannot lawfully accept a religious exemption for one vaccine but deny it for others. Nor can they claim exemption options exist for staff but not for students—that’s discrimination. If you’re facing similar challenges in your program, don’t take no for an answer. Know your rights.

If you or someone you know faces a similar challenge, don’t hesitate to reach out—AVFCA is here to support you. And a word to the wise: If you’re preparing to enter a university program that requires clinical placements, start this process early. Work on securing your exemption and identifying potential clinical sites well in advance. While AVFCA has found that in the end religious exemptions are accepted they sometimes take weeks to be approved, so be proactive. Julianna started this process an entire year before the start of her program. Ask for help from AVFCA early in the process to avoid delay.

Thank you in advance for your generosity. Together we can make change happen!

