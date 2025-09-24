No College Mandates Newsletter

No College Mandates Newsletter

Guidothekp
6d

Have you noticed how everybody passes the buck to someone else? We saw this during Covid vaccine times when you would see the buck passed from your doctor to CDC to WHO to FDA to independent experts like Hotez to media talking about accepted science etc. They constantly widen the scope of the problem so that it ends up becoming a liberal vs conservative issue.

At this point, it is akin to stoning the complainer in public.

I have noticed that the ones filing the objections are then given the go around by the educated types who delight in their mental capabilities to win debates with zero downside to themselves. Meanwhile, the guy on the ground who objected is screwed over.

Why should a student who is navigating her own way for her future be beholden to a well fed official who is actually making a living out of this? Why should she need worry about legal issues when she is actually writing the checks that pay for the existence of the well fed official?

The well fed official is chopping away the branch he is sitting on -- so much for his brightness.

These kind of games are the reason we need to import desperate people from other countries who will take whatever they are asked to because life back home is really bad.

Then the Universities go to Trump and ask him to allow 600K students so that they can continue to play these games.

Kimmie Robinhood
6d

WooHoooo! Way to go! Love all that AVFC does for these students!

