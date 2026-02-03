Reprinted with permission from A Voice For Choice Advocacy

Across the United States, students entering healthcare and nursing programs are often told that religious exemptions are respected until the clinical placement stage. At that point, many universities claim that exemptions no longer count, citing hospital requirements and leaving students feeling powerless, confused, and under extreme pressure to comply.

But A Voice for Choice Advocacy continues to see that when students stand in faith and on firm legal ground while asserting their religious exemptions to vaccine requirements, they can continue in their programs and career dreams without compromising their beliefs. Over the next three days we are going to share three similar but different stories that show these successes. If you know of any student wanting to go into the healthcare field, whose religious beliefs are against vaccination, please refer the to AVFCA so we can help them navigate the issue sucessfully.

A Voice for Choice Advocacy is pleased to share a recent case referred to us by No College Mandates, involving a nursing student at a private evangelical Christian university in Indiana.

Sydney, a hardworking nursing student, had religious exemption forms on file with her university. As she prepared for her clinical rotations beginning January 2026, she was unexpectedly told that she must receive the MMR, Varicella, Hepatitis B and influenza vaccine and that her religious exemption would not be accepted. She was given only days to comply, putting her academic future at risk.

When Sydney asked where to submit her religious accommodation request, she was told that only medical exemptions were accepted. University officials repeatedly said that their clinical partners required vaccination and would not allow religious exemptions, and that her placement could not be guaranteed if she did not get vaccinated against influenza.

With support from AVFCA, Sydney approached the situation thoughtfully and strategically. She maintained clear professional communication, documented every exchange, and consistently affirmed her sincerely held religious beliefs. Rather than giving in to pressure, Sydney continued advocating for herself calmly, respectfully, and persistently with AVFCA’s guidance.

AVFCA assisted Sydney in preparing formal written requests, asserting her legal protections, and requiring the university to put its claims in writing. Once accountability and documentation were established, the situation shifted. The university ultimately allowed her to move forward in the placement process without forcing her to compromise her religious convictions.

This case highlights a reality AVFCA sees far too often: institutions frequently rely on urgency, uncertainty, and incomplete information to pressure students into compliance. When students are informed, supported, and persistent, those tactics lose their power.

AVFCA is the only organization that has had documented success helping students secure clinical placements on the basis of sincerely held religious exemptions. If you or someone you know is preparing to enter a healthcare program that requires clinical placements, start early. These cases often take time, and waiting until the last minute can create unnecessary stress and disruption.

Many families are approached by attorneys or organizations that claim they can help in these situations, but often lack a full understanding of the applicable law or any demonstrated track record of success in clinical placement cases. In some instances, families are asked to pay significant legal fees without meaningful results.

AVFCA has built its expertise through years of hands-on advocacy and real-world outcomes. We provide this guidance at no cost, so that every student, regardless of financial resources, has access to knowledgeable, effective support.

