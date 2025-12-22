I am thrilled to have been invited to speak at the first ever Manhattan Supper Club for The Brownstone Institute. You can read the details and buy tickets at the link below. I hope that some of you can join us (although tickets are limited to 40 guests). Many of the followers of this Substack have been communicating for years, some for just a few months but either way, we united on one critical mission - to end the unscientific, unethical and dangerous COVID-19 vaccine mandates for college students (which still exist as you know). Until then, I wish you all a very Merry Holiday Season until we get to talk and celebrate in person.

The new Brownstone Institute Manhattan Supper Club will meet for the first time on Monday, January 26, at Carmine’s at 2450 Broadway, between 90th and 91st Streets, from 6-8 p.m., in the Bellini Room. Admission is $80 per person, which includes dinner; drinks can be ordered for an extra charge. You can purchase tickets here.

Program Description

Join us for an inspiring and essential discussion with Lucia Sinatra, Co-founder of No College Mandates, an internationally recognized organization that has courageously led the nationwide charge to restore individual medical autonomy in higher education.

In the spring of 2021, over 1,200 colleges and universities across the U.S. imposed sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Through countless hours of dedicated, strategic advocacy and unyielding pressure from the grassroots movement, zero general college COVID-19 vaccine mandates remain in effect today.

This accomplishment stands as a powerful testament to the organization’s effectiveness in defending the rights of students nationwide. However, the fight for medical freedom is not over. The lingering requirements for students in health care programs and their affiliated clinical partner facilities still threaten program completion and future careers.

Lucia Sinatra will delve into the complexities of this final frontier, discussing how a small group of concerned citizens formed No College Mandates and mobilized a nationwide response to institutional overreach and review the organization’s milestones, including the specific strategies that successfully pressured hundreds of institutions to rescind their mandates. She will also explore the continued advocacy efforts focused on eliminating mandates for all healthcare professionals, particularly in programs like nursing at University of San Francisco where clinical partners are still requiring proof of updated COVID-19 vaccines.

No College Mandates is the very definition of a successful grassroots movement—one built on principle, persistence, and community. The discussion will conclude with a practical guide for how you can translate passion into policy, including essential steps for identifying a core issue, building a diverse network of dedicated supporters, and crafting a clear, compelling message.

As the legendary anthropologist Margaret Mead once stated, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” Join us to learn how to be one of those committed citizens who helps usher in and defend a new era of medical choice in higher education.



Lucia Sinatra is a retired corporate securities attorney. After becoming a mother, Lucia turned her attention to fighting inequities in public schools in California for students with learning disabilities. She co-founded No College Mandates to end college and university COVID-19 vaccine mandates and to offer free public resources which have helped tens of thousands of students and families make the most informed decisions about continuing education.

GiveSendGo