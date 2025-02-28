Gallery of Freedom Fighters Interview
I hope you enjoy my short conversation and update on the remaining college and university COVID-19 vaccine mandates with my friend, Steve Kobrin, as much I enjoyed recording it. Thank you Steve for elevating the voices of so many of us who are relentlessly fighting for the restoration of our fundamental freedoms that should never have been lost.
Click here to listen to our 30 minute conversation and thank you for your support.
