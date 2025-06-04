My latest podcast with Stephanie Edewaard Weidle of Feds For Freedom focuses on health science students who are still largely mandated to take COVID-19 shots either by their college program or by the clinical facility where they need to complete clinical rotations to graduate or both! We are working on several efforts to get the attention of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his staff to urgently end these coercive policies, but it won’t happen without your support and help. Please email us if you’d like to get involved and please consider a donation to our work. Thank you!

