On today’s episode of The Ultimate Assist, John Stockton and Ken Ruettgers sit down with Lucia Sinatra for a wide-ranging and unfiltered conversation that doesn’t shy away from controversy.

Lucia speaks candidly about the positions she’s taken that have sparked backlash, the personal and professional consequences of challenging dominant narratives, and why she believes staying silent is no longer an option. From power structures and media pressure to personal conviction and resilience, this episode explores what happens when someone chooses truth over comfort.

This is a provocative, thoughtful discussion about courage, dissent, and the real cost of speaking openly in today’s climate — whether people are ready to hear it or not.

