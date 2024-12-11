I have been remiss in posting my show appearances over the past few month so I thought I would catch up by posting two of my most recent shows.

Last week, I had a blast as a contestant on Misinformation Squares. Steve Kirsch was our host, some of my favorite dissident doctors sat in the squares and Bryan Garrie and I were contestants competing to answer all of Steve’s questions related (mostly) to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show was modeled on The Hollywood Squares which was an American game show that ran from 1966 to 1980. Apparently, CBS is planning to revive the show this January. I lost the game in a tie-breaker, but it was so much fun that I hope to play again next year.

If you weren’t able to watch the show or you didn’t get a chance to donate to VSRF, it is never too late. You can donate here and you can watch the show by clicking here. I have been a huge fan and supporter of VSRF since they began their work. I can think of few people that are as relentlessly focused on exposing the lies we have been told over that last four years than Steve Kirsch. Steve spends countless hours analyzing studies, data and evidence. Armed with indisputable facts, he is indefatigably committed to exposing the truth because we deserve to know, we need to know and we must hold those responsible for the lies and damage accountable for it. Steve refuses to give up because he is more aware than anyone how much damage the lockdowns, masks and especially the COVID-19 vaccines have caused. It is not a question of support but how much we are willing to give in support of the continued work of VSRF, an organization that will continue to tirelessly pursue the truth on behalf of us all.

Steve Kirsch and VSRF team are also huge supporters of our work at No College Mandates. Joining one of Steve’s earliest VSRF shows was one of our very first public appearances, and we have joined many more shows since then each time expanding our reach to more and more people who have used our spreadsheets and other resources on our website to pave their paths to higher education. We are grateful for the support we have gotten and the partnership we have created with VSRF, and we look forward to getting more great work done together in the New Year.

The episode below was recorded a few months ago but it is still relevant. We are hovering at around 16 colleges that are still mandating COVID-19 vaccines for students (it was 17 colleges at the time of the show) and the large majority of health care students are still required to take updated COVID-19 vaccines to complete clinical rotations or even enroll in their programs.

Additionally if you have never heard Dr. Larry Palevsky speak, you are in for a real treat. For decades, he has treated children holistically in his practice, and I was blown away by his years of experience in treating kids with adverse reactions to everything from vaccines to pharmaceuticals, his approach to treating some of the sickest kids he has ever seen, and his unparalleled understanding of our medical system, why kids are so sick today and what we need to do to get them better. You can watch the episode by clicking here.

As always, thanks for listening and thank you for your support.

Happy Holidays to All,

Lucia Sinatra

Co-founder, No College Mandates

GiveSendGo