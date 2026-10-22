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Truth 101's avatar
Truth 101
Oct 22

What I would give to have a nurse like this when I or my family need care. Bravo Olivia.

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Johanna's avatar
Johanna
Oct 22

Congratulations, AVFCA and Olivia !!!

We need as many great nurses and healthcare professionals as we can get. Descrimination should not be tolerated.

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