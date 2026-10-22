Originally Published by A Voice For Choice Advocacy

Healthcare students are often told they have only two choices: receive the required vaccines or abandon their chosen career. Schools frequently claim that hospitals, ambulance providers, and other clinical partners will not accept students with religious accommodations. But AVFCA continues to prove that is not always the case.

A Voice for Choice Advocacy is pleased to share another success story.

This April, Olivia contacted A Voice for Choice Advocacy after encountering a serious obstacle in her nursing program at one of Connecticut’s public universities. Thanks to help from AVFCA, four months later with a lot of persistence, she has completed onboarding and began her nursing clinicals this fall!

Connecticut is one of two states (Maine being the other) that has vaccine requirements written into law for college students while allowing no new religious exemptions. In 2021, the state eliminated religious exemptions for both K-12 and college students, except for those who had a qualifying exemption on file before April 28, 2021.

The university’s nursing school’s vaccination policy requires not only vaccination, but positive titers to enroll in clinicals. Olivia had received her childhood vaccines, but her titers did not show the required level of immunity to measles or hepatitis B. Olivia would have to receive another MMR vaccine and titer, plus another three-dose hepatitis B series and titer, to complete her clinical rotation and continue in the nursing program. Because of her sincerely held religious beliefs, Olivia objected to receiving additional vaccines. The university had already recognized those beliefs by approving her religious exemption from its COVID-19 vaccine requirement, yet refused to recognize them regarding additional MMR and hepatitis B doses. Treating the same religious beliefs differently depending on the vaccine raised serious concerns of religious discrimination. Olivia asked the university to accept her documented vaccination history and exemption and determine whether a clinical partner would place her without revaccination. She also challenged the unequal treatment of nursing students when healthcare facilities were already accommodating employees with religious exemptions who worked in the same environment.

For months, Olivia was passed among the university’s School of Nursing, Office of Clinical Placement Coordination, and clinical placement staff. She was told that placement decisions belonged to the clinical agencies, yet the university would not allow her to contact those agencies directly and warned that finding a placement would be difficult.

AVFCA helped Olivia distinguish between Connecticut’s college-entry law and the additional titer and revaccination requirements imposed for clinical participation. We also helped her press the university to determine whether any clinical partner would consider her individual circumstances rather than simply assuming no placement was possible. Olivia continued following up, asking whether clinical partners had been contacted, whether her circumstances had been presented to them, and what written policy prevented the university from seeking a placement. Eventually, the university’s School of Nursing brought the matter to the University’s General Counsel and on August 5, Olivia received the answer she had been working toward since April. A major Connecticut healthcare system approved her for a fall clinical placement without requiring the additional MMR and hepatitis B vaccines.

This is a significant victory. Olivia is beginning her clinical training and continuing toward her nursing degree without receiving the additional vaccines she religiously opposed. Her case shows why healthcare students should begin addressing clinical requirements as early as possible and that they should remain persistent. Olivia’s success took four months of correspondence, repeated follow-ups, and pressure on the university to look beyond its usual placement process.

AVFCA has built its expertise through years of hands-on advocacy and real-world outcomes. We provide this guidance at no cost, so that every student, regardless of financial resources, has access to knowledgeable, effective support.

Thank you for helping us make victories like this possible! AVFCA is completely funded by donations made by people like you. Your donations enable us to keep standing up for individuals facing similar challenges. Over the last 11 years A Voice for Choice Advocacy, and our sister organization, A Voice for Choice, have been sustained only by grassroots donations, as well as my own significant donations. We are so thankful to everyone who has generously donated. However, AVFCA always needs your help to make our efforts sustainable. If you appreciate the work we do, AVFCA asks you to donate as generously as you can - no amount is too little or too great! If you are not already, please consider becoming a monthly donor:

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Christina Hildebrand

President/Founder

A Voice for Choice Advocacy, Inc.

christina@avoiceforchoiceadvocacy.org

www.AVoiceForChoiceAdvocacy.org