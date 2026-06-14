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No College Mandates Newsletter

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Transcriber B
Jun 14

What a beautiful eulogy. What an amazing person. Warner Mendenhall truly made a difference. You at No College Mandates have also made such a difference, and while I'm not surprised, I'm only learning now from this essay how much Warner Mendenhall helped you. Much gratitude to him, and to you. I never met him but I did once see him from afar— he was smiling broadly. And I transcribed an excerpt from a Zoom meeting in which he was talking with Albert Benavides— and in that, I could perceive all the qualities you mention here. May Warner Mendenhall rest in peace and in joy.

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Monique's avatar
Monique
Jun 14

Attorney Warner was a gem. Thank you for the work you did with No College Mandates.

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