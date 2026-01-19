Before colleges mandated vaccines, they closed schools. Before boosters became requirements for campus access, K-12 students were locked out for 500+ days.

This coming March marks six years since we closed schools for “fifteen days to flatten the curve.” For many current college students, those weren’t someone else’s closures—they lived through them as teenagers. They know what it meant to lose junior and senior year. To miss proms, graduations, sports seasons. To watch their mental health deteriorate while being told it was necessary.

Then they got to college and faced vaccine mandates.

My documentary film 15 DAYS: The Real Story of America’s Pandemic School Closures documents how this happened. When released exclusively on X, the film reached over one million views. It traces the institutional dynamics that kept American schools closed longer than nearly any other developed nation—and shows why understanding those patterns matters for anyone fighting medical freedom battles on campus today.

From School Closures to Vaccine Mandates

Public schools in states like California stayed closed for 500+ days after that initial fifteen-days.

While private schools reopened and elected officials sent their own children back to class, public school students remained locked out. When parents questioned decisions, they faced intense pushback. When teachers raised concerns, they struggled to be heard. When doctors presented evidence that children and teenagers weren’t at significant risk, their voices were often marginalized.

The same institutional pressures that kept schools closed—the funding streams, the difficulty in challenging established narratives, the bureaucratic momentum—later shaped policies requiring medical interventions for college students who faced minimal risk from COVID-19.

The film features Dr. Scott Atlas, NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and parents who fought to reopen schools. It includes the emails, the documents, the science that was available at the time but often ignored.

The Common Thread

The pandemic revealed how institutional decisions can override individual and parental judgment. Policies were implemented with limited debate about costs and benefits. Dissenting voices struggled to be heard in crisis moments.

School closures and college vaccine mandates share common ground. Both raise questions about institutional authority versus individual autonomy, about who gets to assess risk, and about the importance of considering diverse perspectives in policy decisions.

When schools remained closed despite growing evidence about learning loss and mental health impacts, it established precedents about institutional decision-making. When vaccines were required for college students who already had natural immunity or faced minimal risk, similar patterns emerged around bodily autonomy and informed consent.

Why This Matters

For students who faced vaccine requirements to attend class, the film shows how similar institutional patterns played out during school closures. For those advocating for medical freedom on campus, understanding the dynamics of prolonged closures offers crucial context.

The film traces the systems and incentives that shaped pandemic policies—helping identify similar patterns as they happen today.

The Record Matters

During COVID, policies affected millions of students—elementary through college. Medical decisions became prerequisites for education. Isolation became standard.

Many current college students experienced both: years of disrupted high school followed by campus vaccine mandates. They lived through the closures, the isolation, the mental health crisis—and then faced new requirements just to attend class.

15 DAYS documents what happened—the decisions, the tradeoffs, the voices that raised concerns.

While we can’t change the past, we must know what happened and learn to be prepared for the next time, as there is always a next time.

Natalya Murakhver is a documentary filmmaker, founder of Restore Childhood, and director of 15 DAYS: The Real Story of America’s Pandemic School Closures. She was the only NYC parent to sue Mayor de Blasio to reopen schools during the pandemic.

