No College Mandates Newsletter

No College Mandates Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ADM's avatar
ADM
Apr 2

Interesting, particularly since Gavin and friends with kids in private schools immediately applied for and received waivers of county and state Covid remote education requirements, while public school students did not. How is a private pre-K-12th school different from a college or university in terms of need to comply? I suspect those private schools knew they would lose all of the kids and tuition if they didn't bend, while the colleges knew they had the upper hand.

What about the UC kids who were locked in their dorm rooms during Covid? That wasn't required? I hope they have gotten some recovery from that horrible experience. Thanks for reporting on it.

Reply
Share
2 replies by No College Mandates and others
Carolanne's avatar
Carolanne
Apr 2

Thank you! Shared!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 No College Mandates · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture