Dearest patriots,

It’s easy to move on from COVID-19 Martial Law, when our inalienable rights were trampled, and we were treated like 3rd class citizens or worse—livestock. We the people must stand firm in defending medical freedom, equity in medical choice, and our inalienable rights that are safeguarded in the U.S. and State Constitutions- Life, Liberty, Safety, Privacy and Property are non negotiable. Liberty is taken, not given.

I am running for Congress in California’s 14th Congressional District because California urgently needs fresh “We the People First” candidates rooted in moral and constitutional principles who will represent law-abiding citizens, restore hope for working families, energize the voters who LOVE FREEDOM regardless of the party, and inspire them to register to vote and vote in the Primary on June 2, 2026.

This primary is beyond Republicans v. Democrats, Red v. Blue; it’s between Right v. Wrong, Good v. Evil, Truth v. Lies, Courage v. Cowardice, Life v. Death, and Liberty v. Tyranny. It is about whether we’re going to have a country to stand FREE for our posterity.

Why I Am Running

In light of recent attacks on houses of worship and acts of deadly violence intended to silence free speech; the Vehicle Mileage Tax proposal in CA intended to track and restrict movement and the ever increasing public surveillance due to high crimes, the time is NOW to restore America to her founding principles. Broad moral failures confronting our nation magnify this urgency, including the shocking, documented exploitation of women and children revealed in the Epstein files and the staggering billions lost to taxpayer waste, fraud, and abuse. These abhorrent, heinous and monstrous realities demand accountability, moral clarity, and unwavering protection for the most vulnerable among us. And I am done with political theater and partisan drama fueled only by special and factional interests instead of the people’s interests!

For these reasons, I respectfully request your sponsorship and support for my campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in California’s 14th Congressional District. With Republicans holding a narrow majority, every seat is critical. I am running to secure and expand an America First majority in Congress by championing constitutional values, common-sense governance, and policies rooted in constitutional principles to help restore the American Dream.

Experience & Accomplishments

I am an elected member of the Central Committee of the Republican Party in Alameda County, Assembly District 20, and I bring a proven track record of uniting people—from grassroots activists, local leaders with cross partisan support on issues that matter most. My achievements include:

• Successfully restoring medical freedom for college students during COVID-19 vaccine mandates, and ending indoor mask mandates in Alameda County

• Ending the Alameda County rental moratorium, defending private property rights and improving housing stability

• Blocking a cannabis dispensary–twice– from opening near homes and schools

• Defending life and parental rights by opposing AB 2223 and AB 495

• Strong advocacy for public safety, including the recall of Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price

• Open support of Proposition 36 as a 2024 Union City City Council candidate

Biography

I am an immigrant from Taiwan, a retired high-tech executive, and a real estate investor. My husband and I have been married for 30 years, and we have two sons now attending college. In 2024, I ran for Union City City Council. Faith is essential to our family. I have been a member of a Taiwanese church for 25 years where I served as a missions deacon and a vocalist in the worship. We currently attend a church in the South Bay. I offer a new face for the Republican Party in Alameda County — rooted in American moral and constitutional values, real-world experience, and unwavering courage. I am fluent in Taiwanese, Mandarin, and English, and bring over a decade of experience in the high-tech industry. My background, faith, and cultural fluency are valuable assets to our nation’s security, particularly in strengthening and protecting the high-tech semiconductor supply chain.

Sponsorship Request

Your sponsorship and support will send a powerful signal, energizing MAHA, We the People across the district and state. Together, we can help draw ALL PEOPLE including independents and NPP voters to the American cause. It is time to reclaim liberty, affordability, security, and prosperity - THE AMERICAN DREAM.

At AmericaFest 2025, I officially announced my candidacy alongside Benny Johnson and on national platforms including The Charlie Kirk Show and War Room. I’m honored to have verbal endorsement from Carl DeMaio from Reform California, Moms for Liberty, Neil Mammen, the president of Values Advocacy Council, and a Grade “A” from the California Rifle and Pistol Association. Criminals effectively have “constitutional carry.” Law-abiding Americans should have their constitutional rights protected, too. I’m asking for your donation. I cannot do this without the people. The most important endorsement is yours. I need to raise $18,000 by 3/3/26 to cover the fees for filing and candidate statement for the voter guide. Any donation is greatly appreciated. For donation instructions see page 3.

Keep praying. Keep fighting. Keep winning. Thank you.

Win With Wendy! 🇺🇸

Respectfully,

Wendy Huang

Candidate for Congress, CA-14

Former Candidate for Union City City Council 2024

Elected Central Committee Member, GOP AD20

CAGOP Delegate 2023-2025

Socials: (Instagram) @WendyHuangForCongress (X) @wendyhuang2026. (Facebook) @WendyHuangForCongress

Donate Here:

https://wendyhuangforcongress.com/

Note: Wendy Huang was a great partner and friend to the medical freedom movement and helped end COVID-19 vaccine mandates at CA community colleges during the height of the pandemic. With our support, she can be a powerful voice in CA. Please support her if you can. Thank you, Lucia Sinatra, Co-founder, No College Mandates

