No College Mandates Newsletter

No College Mandates Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LawyerLisa's avatar
LawyerLisa
5d

Redrum

Redrum.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Guidothekp's avatar
Guidothekp
5d

The UCs are becoming quite a headache for us tax payers. They don't seem to be working for the taxpayer anymore.

1. There is a strong suspicion that they practice affirmative action particularly hurting asian americans (and boys especially) when it comes to undergraduate admissions.

2. They admit 18% foreigners and give away the seats that should have gone to California residents who paid taxes. These foreigners are rich and usually not capable to getting admissions on merit in their home country. I suspect these foreigners are not the best and they cannibalize the good students in California.

3. The UCs are more interested in making money from hawking vaccines and anything from Pharma. This is where the law suit reference comes in.

4. Now we learn that they are trying to push Covid vaccines and making a quick buck.

Since their goal is to make money, may be we should convert them into private universities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 No College Mandates
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture