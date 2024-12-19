No College Mandates Newsletter

University of California COVID Vaccine Lawsuit Moves Forward, Despite Setback
by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.
  
No College Mandates
18
My Daughter's College COVID Nightmare
By: Anonymous Parent
  
No College Mandates
48
NCM on VSRF with Steve Kirsch and Guests
I have been remiss in posting my show appearances over the past few month so I thought I would catch up by posting two of my most recent shows.
  
No College Mandates
1
Misinformation Squares
A New Fundraising Event for Vaccine Safety Research Foundation
Published on Steve Kirsch's newsletter  

CHD Asks Supreme Court to Hear Rutgers COVID Vaccine Mandate Case
Children’s Health Defense late Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its case against Rutgers University challenging the university’s COVID-19…
  
No College Mandates
6
Federal Court Strikes Down Colorado University’s ‘Unconstitutional’ COVID Vaccine Mandate
A federal court this month struck down the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate as unconstitutional.
  
No College Mandates
13
The Psychology of the Winner with Leigh Dundas
An online or in-person course that you do not want to miss!
  
No College Mandates
 and 
Lucia Sinatra
