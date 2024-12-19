No College Mandates Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
University of California COVID Vaccine Lawsuit Moves Forward, Despite Setback
by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.
Dec 19
•
No College Mandates
33
Share this post
No College Mandates Newsletter
University of California COVID Vaccine Lawsuit Moves Forward, Despite Setback
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
My Daughter's College COVID Nightmare
By: Anonymous Parent
Dec 16
•
No College Mandates
83
Share this post
No College Mandates Newsletter
My Daughter's College COVID Nightmare
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
48
NCM on VSRF with Steve Kirsch and Guests
I have been remiss in posting my show appearances over the past few month so I thought I would catch up by posting two of my most recent shows.
Dec 11
•
No College Mandates
6
Share this post
No College Mandates Newsletter
NCM on VSRF with Steve Kirsch and Guests
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Misinformation Squares
A New Fundraising Event for Vaccine Safety Research Foundation
Published on Steve Kirsch's newsletter
•
Dec 1
November 2024
What Should Be Done for Student Victims of the Shots?
Originally published by The Brownstone Institute
Nov 7
•
No College Mandates
and
Lucia Sinatra
39
Share this post
No College Mandates Newsletter
What Should Be Done for Student Victims of the Shots?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
23
October 2024
Updated UC and CSU Student Vaccine Requirements Allow for Religious Exemptions
Everything you need to know
Oct 1
•
No College Mandates
and
A Voice for Choice Advocacy
36
Share this post
No College Mandates Newsletter
Updated UC and CSU Student Vaccine Requirements Allow for Religious Exemptions
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
August 2024
An Open Letter to Students and Parents about Vaccines
By: Dr. Clayton Baker
Aug 28
•
No College Mandates
and
Clayton J Baker, MD
78
Share this post
No College Mandates Newsletter
An Open Letter to Students and Parents about Vaccines
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
June 2024
COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Prevented Me from Getting my Advanced Degree
Guest Post by an Anonymous Student
Jun 26
•
No College Mandates
39
Share this post
No College Mandates Newsletter
COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Prevented Me from Getting my Advanced Degree
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
16
Our New Tool to Help You Navigate College Visits This Summer
There are a mere but meaningful 25 colleges that are still requiring students to take COVID-19 medical treatments prior to fall 2024.
Jun 17
•
No College Mandates
and
Lucia Sinatra
101
Share this post
No College Mandates Newsletter
Our New Tool to Help You Navigate College Visits This Summer
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
29
May 2024
CHD Asks Supreme Court to Hear Rutgers COVID Vaccine Mandate Case
Children’s Health Defense late Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its case against Rutgers University challenging the university’s COVID-19…
May 24
•
No College Mandates
35
Share this post
No College Mandates Newsletter
CHD Asks Supreme Court to Hear Rutgers COVID Vaccine Mandate Case
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
Federal Court Strikes Down Colorado University’s ‘Unconstitutional’ COVID Vaccine Mandate
A federal court this month struck down the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate as unconstitutional.
May 21
•
No College Mandates
31
Share this post
No College Mandates Newsletter
Federal Court Strikes Down Colorado University’s ‘Unconstitutional’ COVID Vaccine Mandate
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
The Psychology of the Winner with Leigh Dundas
An online or in-person course that you do not want to miss!
May 16
•
No College Mandates
and
Lucia Sinatra
12
Share this post
No College Mandates Newsletter
The Psychology of the Winner with Leigh Dundas
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2024 No College Mandates
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts